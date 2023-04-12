RELX PLC (RELX) is expecting 15.79% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On April 11, 2023, RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) opened at $32.61, lower -0.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.72 and dropped to $32.54 before settling in for the closing price of $32.80. Price fluctuations for RELX have ranged from $23.39 to $32.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 3.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 11.70% at the time writing. With a float of $1.88 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.91 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 34629 employees.

RELX PLC (RELX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of RELX PLC is 4.50%, while institutional ownership is 3.60%.

RELX PLC (RELX) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.10% during the next five years compared to 5.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for RELX PLC (RELX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.05

Technical Analysis of RELX PLC (RELX)

Looking closely at RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.54 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, RELX PLC’s (RELX) raw stochastic average was set at 96.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 6.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 15.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.12. However, in the short run, RELX PLC’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $32.73. Second resistance stands at $32.81. The third major resistance level sits at $32.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.45. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $32.37.

RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) Key Stats

There are currently 1,908,913K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 62.19 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,579 M according to its annual income of 2,021 M.