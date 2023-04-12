Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -7.41%

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) kicked off on April 11, 2023, at the price of $24.17. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.33 and dropped to $23.71 before settling in for the closing price of $24.00. Over the past 52 weeks, RVLV has traded in a range of $20.17-$56.64.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 22.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -41.20%. With a float of $40.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.35 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1384 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.35, operating margin of +6.64, and the pretax margin is +6.96.

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.1) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +5.33 while generating a return on equity of 16.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.10% during the next five years compared to 58.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Revolve Group Inc.’s (RVLV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 96.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.79, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV)

Looking closely at Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV), its last 5-days average volume was 1.03 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.26.

During the past 100 days, Revolve Group Inc.’s (RVLV) raw stochastic average was set at 27.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.42. However, in the short run, Revolve Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.32. Second resistance stands at $24.63. The third major resistance level sits at $24.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.39. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $23.08.

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.76 billion has total of 73,365K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,101 M in contrast with the sum of 58,700 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 259,150 K and last quarter income was 7,870 K.