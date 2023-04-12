Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) posted a -7.56% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) kicked off on April 11, 2023, at the price of $14.94, down -1.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.02 and dropped to $14.595 before settling in for the closing price of $14.84. Over the past 52 weeks, SBH has traded in a range of $10.95-$18.42.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -0.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -20.80%. With a float of $105.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.14 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 29000 employees.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 609,134. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 35,456 shares at a rate of $17.18, taking the stock ownership to the 38,313 shares.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.48) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.90% during the next five years compared to 1.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s (SBH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH)

Looking closely at Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH), its last 5-days average volume was 0.99 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s (SBH) raw stochastic average was set at 49.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.89. However, in the short run, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.94. Second resistance stands at $15.19. The third major resistance level sits at $15.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.34. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.09.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.58 billion has total of 107,329K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,816 M in contrast with the sum of 183,550 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 957,060 K and last quarter income was 50,340 K.