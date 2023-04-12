Sasol Limited (SSL) soared 0.66 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on April 11, 2023, with Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) stock priced at $13.70, up 0.66% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.87 and dropped to $13.64 before settling in for the closing price of $13.70. SSL’s price has ranged from $12.00 to $28.36 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 9.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 326.50%. With a float of $540.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $627.51 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 28279 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.94, operating margin of +25.19, and the pretax margin is +19.01.

Sasol Limited (SSL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +14.13 while generating a return on equity of 23.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 326.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.90% during the next five years compared to 13.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sasol Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.35

Technical Analysis of Sasol Limited (SSL)

The latest stats from [Sasol Limited, SSL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.35 million was superior to 0.28 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Sasol Limited’s (SSL) raw stochastic average was set at 26.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.00. The third major resistance level sits at $14.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.54. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.43.

Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.94 billion, the company has a total of 635,677K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 18,144 M while annual income is 2,563 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 41,259 M while its latest quarter income was 6,562 M.