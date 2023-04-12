Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -23.30% last month.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) kicked off on April 11, 2023, at the price of $4.58, up 5.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.9083 and dropped to $4.58 before settling in for the closing price of $4.59. Over the past 52 weeks, SHIP has traded in a range of $4.37-$12.30.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 10.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -54.90%. With a float of $1.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.90 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 46 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.10, operating margin of +24.08, and the pretax margin is +13.77.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is 59.60%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +13.79 while generating a return on equity of 7.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -54.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s (SHIP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.96, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)

The latest stats from [Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., SHIP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.29 million was superior to 0.26 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s (SHIP) raw stochastic average was set at 17.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.10. The third major resistance level sits at $5.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.45. The third support level lies at $4.32 if the price breaches the second support level.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 100.38 million has total of 18,192K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 125,020 K in contrast with the sum of 17,240 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 28,530 K and last quarter income was 490 K.