Semantix Inc. (STIX) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 50,760 K

A new trading day began on April 11, 2023, with Semantix Inc. (NASDAQ: STIX) stock priced at $4.42, down -10.94% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.50 and dropped to $2.35 before settling in for the closing price of $4.48. STIX’s price has ranged from $0.55 to $11.34 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -455.70%. With a float of $78.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.85 million.

In an organization with 681 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Semantix Inc. (STIX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Semantix Inc. is 35.61%, while institutional ownership is 0.30%.

Semantix Inc. (STIX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of -2.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -455.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Semantix Inc. (NASDAQ: STIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Semantix Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.86 and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Semantix Inc. (STIX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.17 million. That was better than the volume of 0.12 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Semantix Inc.’s (STIX) raw stochastic average was set at 78.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 141.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Semantix Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.88. Second resistance stands at $5.76. The third major resistance level sits at $7.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.46. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.58.

Semantix Inc. (NASDAQ: STIX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 317.44 million, the company has a total of 80,492K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 50,760 K while annual income is -63,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 18,230 K while its latest quarter income was -8,200 K.