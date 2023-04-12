SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 13.04% last month.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) on April 11, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.53, soaring 2.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.659 and dropped to $2.53 before settling in for the closing price of $2.53. Within the past 52 weeks, SMRT’s price has moved between $2.03 and $6.59.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 48.90%. With a float of $143.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $197.03 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 701 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.76, operating margin of -58.91, and the pretax margin is -60.61.

SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SmartRent Inc. is 6.20%, while institutional ownership is 45.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 306,852. In this transaction Director of this company bought 84,000 shares at a rate of $3.65, taking the stock ownership to the 4,905,222 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 95,634 for $5.61, making the entire transaction worth $536,449. This insider now owns 19,630,624 shares in total.

SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -57.40 while generating a return on equity of -23.68.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) Trading Performance Indicators

SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SmartRent Inc. (SMRT)

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.61 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, SmartRent Inc.’s (SMRT) raw stochastic average was set at 44.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.07. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.66 in the near term. At $2.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.47. The third support level lies at $2.40 if the price breaches the second support level.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 511.89 million based on 199,354K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 167,820 K and income totals -96,320 K. The company made 40,550 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -21,390 K in sales during its previous quarter.