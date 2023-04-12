Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) posted a -3.78% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Markets

On April 11, 2023, Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) opened at $133.36, lower -0.73% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $134.89 and dropped to $130.86 before settling in for the closing price of $132.25. Price fluctuations for SPOT have ranged from $69.29 to $148.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 23.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 31.20% at the time writing. With a float of $140.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $193.23 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 8359 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Spotify Technology S.A. is 27.63%, while institutional ownership is 56.40%.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.38) by -$0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1098.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.92 million, its volume of 0.9 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.98.

During the past 100 days, Spotify Technology S.A.’s (SPOT) raw stochastic average was set at 91.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $124.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $101.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $133.83 in the near term. At $136.37, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $137.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $129.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $128.31. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $125.77.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Key Stats

There are currently 193,293K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 25.16 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,356 M according to its annual income of -453,050 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,264 M and its income totaled -299,840 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

$829.80K in average volume shows that SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) is heading in the right direction

Sana Meer -
SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) on April 11, 2023, started off the session at the price of $261.99, soaring 0.86% from the previous trading...
Read more

$2.80M in average volume shows that SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
April 11, 2023, SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) trading session started at the price of $1.94, that was 1.56% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 4,555 M

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on April 11, 2023, with Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) stock priced at $76.11, up 1.22% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.