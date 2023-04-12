Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) 20 Days SMA touches -2.39%: The odds favor the bear

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) on April 11, 2023, started off the session at the price of $34.67, soaring 0.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.895 and dropped to $34.18 before settling in for the closing price of $34.42. Within the past 52 weeks, SHOO’s price has moved between $26.36 and $45.04.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 6.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 18.50%. With a float of $73.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.69 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2800 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.18, operating margin of +12.97, and the pretax margin is +13.30.

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Footwear & Accessories industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Steven Madden Ltd. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 1,992,010. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 58,000 shares at a rate of $34.34, taking the stock ownership to the 741,041 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Director sold 2,857 for $34.63, making the entire transaction worth $98,924. This insider now owns 16,079 shares in total.

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.45) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +10.18 while generating a return on equity of 26.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 16.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) Trading Performance Indicators

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.86 million, its volume of 0.84 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, Steven Madden Ltd.’s (SHOO) raw stochastic average was set at 55.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.56. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $34.82 in the near term. At $35.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $35.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.79. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.39.

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.68 billion based on 76,881K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,122 M and income totals 216,060 K. The company made 470,640 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 31,790 K in sales during its previous quarter.