Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) last year’s performance of 10.41% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Markets

April 11, 2023, Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) trading session started at the price of $11.96. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.00 and dropped to $11.96 before settling in for the closing price of $11.99. A 52-week range for SUMO has been $6.43 – $12.60.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 34.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 6.70%. With a float of $113.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.21 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 983 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.46, operating margin of -39.23, and the pretax margin is -40.58.

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sumo Logic Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Sumo Logic Inc. is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 74.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 258,320. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 21,812 shares at a rate of $11.84, taking the stock ownership to the 735,495 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 10,842 for $11.84, making the entire transaction worth $128,402. This insider now owns 413,678 shares in total.

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 1/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.09) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -41.51 while generating a return on equity of -31.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO)

Looking closely at Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO), its last 5-days average volume was 2.21 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Sumo Logic Inc.’s (SUMO) raw stochastic average was set at 88.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 65.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.91. However, in the short run, Sumo Logic Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.01. Second resistance stands at $12.02. The third major resistance level sits at $12.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.94. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.93.

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) Key Stats

There are 122,510K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.47 billion. As of now, sales total 300,670 K while income totals -124,820 K. Its latest quarter income was 79,750 K while its last quarter net income were -27,900 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 5.95% last month.

Steve Mayer -
Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) on April 11, 2023, started off the session at the price of $42.20, soaring 3.70% from the previous trading...
Read more

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 842,440 K

Shaun Noe -
On April 11, 2023, Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) opened at $16.99, higher 3.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Abcam plc (ABCM) is expecting -19.89% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on April 11, 2023, with Abcam plc (NASDAQ: ABCM) stock priced at $13.02, up 0.23% from the previous day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.