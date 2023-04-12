Sunrun Inc. (RUN) with a beta value of 2.34 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) kicked off on April 11, 2023, at the price of $19.18, up 3.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.965 and dropped to $18.985 before settling in for the closing price of $19.22. Over the past 52 weeks, RUN has traded in a range of $16.69-$39.13.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 34.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 304.30%. With a float of $204.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $213.56 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12408 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.28, operating margin of -28.53, and the pretax margin is -36.50.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of Sunrun Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 92.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 06, was worth 22,706. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,237 shares at a rate of $18.36, taking the stock ownership to the 176,270 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 06, when Company’s Chief Revenue Officer sold 235 for $18.36, making the entire transaction worth $4,316. This insider now owns 177,495 shares in total.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by $0.34. This company achieved a net margin of +7.47 while generating a return on equity of 2.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 304.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sunrun Inc.’s (RUN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sunrun Inc. (RUN)

Looking closely at Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN), its last 5-days average volume was 7.57 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 8.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.45.

During the past 100 days, Sunrun Inc.’s (RUN) raw stochastic average was set at 18.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.78. However, in the short run, Sunrun Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.18. Second resistance stands at $20.56. The third major resistance level sits at $21.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.60. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.22.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.34 billion has total of 214,416K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,321 M in contrast with the sum of 173,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 609,150 K and last quarter income was 63,020 K.