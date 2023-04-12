Search
Shaun Noe
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) soared 0.10 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Company News

April 11, 2023, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) trading session started at the price of $19.66, that was 0.10% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.06 and dropped to $19.455 before settling in for the closing price of $19.46. A 52-week range for SKT has been $13.26 – $20.27.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales slided by -1.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 842.70%. With a float of $101.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.78 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 341 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.20, operating margin of +26.04, and the pretax margin is +19.39.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 77.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 1,500,000. In this transaction Executive Chair of the Board of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $20.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,274,686 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Executive Chair of the Board sold 50,000 for $19.50, making the entire transaction worth $975,000. This insider now owns 1,349,686 shares in total.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.18) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +18.34 while generating a return on equity of 16.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 842.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.70% during the next five years compared to 1.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT)

The latest stats from [Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., SKT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.2 million was superior to 0.96 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s (SKT) raw stochastic average was set at 74.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.27. The third major resistance level sits at $20.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.06. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.67.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) Key Stats

There are 104,498K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.02 billion. As of now, sales total 442,610 K while income totals 82,060 K. Its latest quarter income was 116,460 K while its last quarter net income were 18,360 K.

