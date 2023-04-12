Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) with a beta value of 0.58 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On April 11, 2023, Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) opened at $1.43, higher 4.93% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.5573 and dropped to $1.43 before settling in for the closing price of $1.42. Price fluctuations for TTCF have ranged from $1.05 to $11.34 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -163.20% at the time writing. With a float of $49.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.80 million.

The firm has a total of 800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.24, operating margin of -17.81, and the pretax margin is -19.00.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tattooed Chef Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 16.20%.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.19) by -$0.27. This company achieved a net margin of -41.81 while generating a return on equity of -38.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -163.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Tattooed Chef Inc., TTCF], we can find that recorded value of 0.7 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Tattooed Chef Inc.’s (TTCF) raw stochastic average was set at 17.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3794, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.6354. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5549. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6197. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6822. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4276, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3651. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.3003.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Key Stats

There are currently 82,460K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 122.19 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 213,430 K according to its annual income of -87,400 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 54,115 K and its income totaled -38,496 K.