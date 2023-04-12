Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Company News

April 11, 2023, TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) trading session started at the price of $16.95, that was -0.41% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.99 and dropped to $16.80 before settling in for the closing price of $16.91. A 52-week range for TGNA has been $15.09 – $22.74.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 11.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 30.90%. With a float of $221.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $224.24 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6300 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.67, operating margin of +30.82, and the pretax margin is +25.42.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward TEGNA Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of TEGNA Inc. is 0.91%, while institutional ownership is 91.00%.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.1) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +19.21 while generating a return on equity of 22.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 21.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.81, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TEGNA Inc. (TGNA)

The latest stats from [TEGNA Inc., TGNA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.92 million was inferior to 2.12 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, TEGNA Inc.’s (TGNA) raw stochastic average was set at 24.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.96. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.95. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.07. The third major resistance level sits at $17.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.69. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.57.

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) Key Stats

There are 223,552K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.73 billion. As of now, sales total 3,279 M while income totals 630,470 K. Its latest quarter income was 917,130 K while its last quarter net income were 218,600 K.

