Telefonica S.A. (TEF) with a beta value of 0.62 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) kicked off on April 11, 2023, at the price of $4.43, down -0.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.44 and dropped to $4.42 before settling in for the closing price of $4.43. Over the past 52 weeks, TEF has traded in a range of $3.10-$5.23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -5.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -77.20%. With a float of $5.08 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.70 billion.

The firm has a total of 103651 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.29, operating margin of +10.45, and the pretax margin is +6.86.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Telefonica S.A. is 5.60%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +5.03 while generating a return on equity of 10.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -77.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.90% during the next five years compared to -8.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Telefonica S.A.’s (TEF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.34 and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Telefonica S.A. (TEF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Telefonica S.A., TEF], we can find that recorded value of 0.94 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Telefonica S.A.’s (TEF) raw stochastic average was set at 98.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.45. The third major resistance level sits at $4.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.41. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.39.

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 25.41 billion has total of 5,775,238K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 42,137 M in contrast with the sum of 2,119 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,475 M and last quarter income was 522,660 K.