TENB (Tenable Holdings Inc.) dropped -0.70 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on April 11, 2023, with Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) stock priced at $45.42, down -0.70% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.095 and dropped to $44.57 before settling in for the closing price of $45.62. TENB’s price has ranged from $28.80 to $63.61 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 29.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -88.80%. With a float of $110.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.75 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.34, operating margin of -9.54, and the pretax margin is -12.48.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Tenable Holdings Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 91.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 858,779. In this transaction President, CEO and Chairman of this company sold 18,034 shares at a rate of $47.62, taking the stock ownership to the 204,257 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s President, CEO and Chairman sold 5,591 for $44.15, making the entire transaction worth $246,843. This insider now owns 204,257 shares in total.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.12 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -13.50 while generating a return on equity of -37.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -88.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 41.90% during the next five years compared to -5.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tenable Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.83, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB)

Looking closely at Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB), its last 5-days average volume was 0.61 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.63.

During the past 100 days, Tenable Holdings Inc.’s (TENB) raw stochastic average was set at 82.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.71. However, in the short run, Tenable Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $46.07. Second resistance stands at $46.85. The third major resistance level sits at $47.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.80. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $43.02.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.03 billion, the company has a total of 113,648K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 683,190 K while annual income is -92,220 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 184,630 K while its latest quarter income was -21,490 K.