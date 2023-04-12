Titan International Inc. (TWI) volume exceeds 0.54 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Titan International Inc. (NYSE: TWI) kicked off on April 11, 2023, at the price of $10.09, up 3.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.58 and dropped to $10.09 before settling in for the closing price of $10.02. Over the past 52 weeks, TWI has traded in a range of $9.53-$19.81.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 8.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 249.90%. With a float of $58.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.84 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.63, operating margin of +9.49, and the pretax margin is +9.33.

Titan International Inc. (TWI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Titan International Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 81.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 604,080. In this transaction Secretary and General Counsel of this company sold 40,000 shares at a rate of $15.10, taking the stock ownership to the 113,785 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 23, when Company’s Director sold 200,000 for $15.44, making the entire transaction worth $3,087,060. This insider now owns 592,968 shares in total.

Titan International Inc. (TWI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.44) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +8.13 while generating a return on equity of 57.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 249.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 34.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Titan International Inc. (NYSE: TWI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Titan International Inc.’s (TWI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Titan International Inc. (TWI)

Looking closely at Titan International Inc. (NYSE: TWI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.59 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Titan International Inc.’s (TWI) raw stochastic average was set at 10.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.17. However, in the short run, Titan International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.60. Second resistance stands at $10.83. The third major resistance level sits at $11.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.85. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.62.

Titan International Inc. (NYSE: TWI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 657.45 million has total of 62,873K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,169 M in contrast with the sum of 176,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 509,770 K and last quarter income was 42,040 K.