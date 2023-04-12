Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is expecting -28.76% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Analyst Insights

April 11, 2023, Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) trading session started at the price of $0.87, that was -0.92% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.895 and dropped to $0.85 before settling in for the closing price of $0.87. A 52-week range for TOPS has been $0.75 – $20.20.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 23.20% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 87.60%. With a float of $2.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.93 million.

The firm has a total of 1 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.38, operating margin of +40.35, and the pretax margin is +22.69.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Top Ships Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Top Ships Inc. is 4.92%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +23.49 while generating a return on equity of 12.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.15 and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Top Ships Inc., TOPS], we can find that recorded value of 0.48 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Top Ships Inc.’s (TOPS) raw stochastic average was set at 2.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 195.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9829, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.6091. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8880. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9140. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9330. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8430, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8240. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7980.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Key Stats

There are 3,545K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 17.54 million. As of now, sales total 80,660 K while income totals 18,950 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,499 K while its last quarter net income were 1,980 K.

