Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 5.95% last month.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) on April 11, 2023, started off the session at the price of $42.20, soaring 3.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.59 and dropped to $42.20 before settling in for the closing price of $41.92. Within the past 52 weeks, TSEM’s price has moved between $39.72 and $49.13.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 3.90% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 74.80%. With a float of $109.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5887 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.80, operating margin of +18.01, and the pretax margin is +17.40.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. is 19.60%, while institutional ownership is 59.10%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.57) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +15.77 while generating a return on equity of 15.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -2.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) saw its 5-day average volume 0.61 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s (TSEM) raw stochastic average was set at 55.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 15.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $43.97 in the near term. At $44.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $45.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.70. The third support level lies at $41.19 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.83 billion based on 109,285K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,678 M and income totals 264,570 K. The company made 403,230 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 83,320 K in sales during its previous quarter.