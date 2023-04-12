Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 293,040 K

On April 11, 2023, Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) opened at $72.15, lower -1.41% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $72.27 and dropped to $69.895 before settling in for the closing price of $71.80. Price fluctuations for TW have ranged from $51.47 to $90.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 18.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 35.50% at the time writing. With a float of $110.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $208.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1091 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.95, operating margin of +34.39, and the pretax margin is +36.77.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tradeweb Markets Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 10, was worth 29,353. In this transaction Director of this company sold 394 shares at a rate of $74.50, taking the stock ownership to the 731 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 05, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 8,210 for $73.52, making the entire transaction worth $603,566. This insider now owns 62,691 shares in total.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.46) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +26.00 while generating a return on equity of 6.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.90% during the next five years compared to 30.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.48, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW)

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) saw its 5-day average volume 1.17 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.24.

During the past 100 days, Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s (TW) raw stochastic average was set at 60.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $73.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.77. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $72.07 in the near term. At $73.36, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $74.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $68.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $67.32.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) Key Stats

There are currently 234,501K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 16.33 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,189 M according to its annual income of 309,340 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 293,040 K and its income totaled 88,950 K.