Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) 20 Days SMA touches -34.49%: The odds favor the bear

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) kicked off on April 11, 2023, at the price of $1.79, up 4.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.88 and dropped to $1.75 before settling in for the closing price of $1.77. Over the past 52 weeks, UBX has traded in a range of $1.46-$18.50.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -29.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 42.00%. With a float of $13.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.19 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 32 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -823.73, operating margin of -23589.83, and the pretax margin is -25392.80.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Unity Biotechnology Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 46.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 3,330. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 1,959 shares at a rate of $1.70, taking the stock ownership to the 89,066 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 420 for $1.70, making the entire transaction worth $714. This insider now owns 62,817 shares in total.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$1 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.05) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -25392.80 while generating a return on equity of -94.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s (UBX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 141.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.06, a number that is poised to hit -1.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX)

Looking closely at Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.48 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s (UBX) raw stochastic average was set at 9.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 322.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 154.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.7627, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.3721. However, in the short run, Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.9033. Second resistance stands at $1.9567. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0333. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6967. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.6433.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 28.25 million has total of 14,339K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 240 K in contrast with the sum of -59,930 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -14,169 K.