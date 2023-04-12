Upwork Inc. (UPWK) 20 Days SMA touches -4.55%: The odds favor the bear

April 11, 2023, Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) trading session started at the price of $10.31, that was -0.20% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.37 and dropped to $9.91 before settling in for the closing price of $10.22. A 52-week range for UPWK has been $9.79 – $25.05.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 25.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -55.70%. With a float of $120.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $131.82 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 850 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.06, operating margin of -14.86, and the pretax margin is -14.45.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Upwork Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Upwork Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 76.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 20, was worth 308,716. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 30,378 shares at a rate of $10.16, taking the stock ownership to the 964,430 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 20, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 958 for $10.16, making the entire transaction worth $9,736. This insider now owns 13,659 shares in total.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -14.54 while generating a return on equity of -35.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Upwork Inc. (UPWK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 247.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Upwork Inc. (UPWK)

Looking closely at Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK), its last 5-days average volume was 1.31 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Upwork Inc.’s (UPWK) raw stochastic average was set at 7.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.44. However, in the short run, Upwork Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.41. Second resistance stands at $10.62. The third major resistance level sits at $10.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.70. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.49.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Key Stats

There are 132,476K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.34 billion. As of now, sales total 618,320 K while income totals -89,890 K. Its latest quarter income was 161,440 K while its last quarter net income were -16,500 K.