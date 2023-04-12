Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) is expecting 10.95% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) on April 11, 2023, started off the session at the price of $35.74, soaring 2.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.07 and dropped to $35.63 before settling in for the closing price of $35.39. Within the past 52 weeks, HCC’s price has moved between $24.91 and $42.95.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 8.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 322.80%. With a float of $51.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.65 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 412 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.95, operating margin of +48.14, and the pretax margin is +45.04.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Coking Coal industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Warrior Met Coal Inc. is 1.49%, while institutional ownership is 97.17%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 48,015. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,500 shares at a rate of $32.01, taking the stock ownership to the 1,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 8,500 for $34.00, making the entire transaction worth $289,000. This insider now owns 6,545 shares in total.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $2.52) by -$0.62. This company achieved a net margin of +36.88 while generating a return on equity of 55.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 322.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.40, a number that is poised to hit 2.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC)

Looking closely at Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.46 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.45.

During the past 100 days, Warrior Met Coal Inc.’s (HCC) raw stochastic average was set at 45.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.33. However, in the short run, Warrior Met Coal Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $37.10. Second resistance stands at $37.81. The third major resistance level sits at $38.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.93. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.22.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.92 billion based on 51,989K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,739 M and income totals 641,300 K. The company made 344,750 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 99,650 K in sales during its previous quarter.