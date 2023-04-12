WESCO International Inc. (WCC) with a beta value of 1.96 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

WESCO International Inc. (NYSE: WCC) kicked off on April 11, 2023, at the price of $137.13, down -0.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $138.46 and dropped to $135.89 before settling in for the closing price of $136.90. Over the past 52 weeks, WCC has traded in a range of $99.00-$175.00.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 22.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 95.50%. With a float of $37.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.80 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 20000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.93, operating margin of +7.03, and the pretax margin is +5.31.

WESCO International Inc. (WCC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Industrial Distribution Industry. The insider ownership of WESCO International Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 96.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 311,920. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company sold 1,867 shares at a rate of $167.07, taking the stock ownership to the 100,703 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s EVP & GM, EES sold 613 for $171.16, making the entire transaction worth $104,921. This insider now owns 73,021 shares in total.

WESCO International Inc. (WCC) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +4.02 while generating a return on equity of 20.89.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 95.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 31.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

WESCO International Inc. (NYSE: WCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at WESCO International Inc.’s (WCC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 15.35, a number that is poised to hit 4.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 18.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WESCO International Inc. (WCC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.55 million, its volume of 0.72 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.92.

During the past 100 days, WESCO International Inc.’s (WCC) raw stochastic average was set at 33.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $153.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $133.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $137.94 in the near term. At $139.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $140.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $135.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $134.35. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $132.80.

WESCO International Inc. (NYSE: WCC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.21 billion has total of 51,100K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 21,420 M in contrast with the sum of 860,470 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,558 M and last quarter income was 218,920 K.