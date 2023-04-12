Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) with a beta value of 0.66 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Analyst Insights

On April 11, 2023, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) opened at $0.87, higher 9.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.96 and dropped to $0.86 before settling in for the closing price of $0.87. Price fluctuations for XFOR have ranged from $0.65 to $2.41 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 61.90% at the time writing. With a float of $68.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.18 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 70 employees.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 35.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 44,100. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 52,500 shares at a rate of $0.84, taking the stock ownership to the 93,696 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s President and CEO sold 49,678 for $0.84, making the entire transaction worth $41,730. This insider now owns 563,537 shares in total.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.24) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.87, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)

Looking closely at X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.37 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (XFOR) raw stochastic average was set at 23.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 90.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9260, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2205. However, in the short run, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9867. Second resistance stands at $1.0234. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0867. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8234. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7867.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) Key Stats

There are currently 122,207K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 117.23 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -93,870 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -29,104 K.

