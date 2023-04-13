-22.21% percent quarterly performance for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) is not indicative of the underlying story

On April 11, 2023, Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) opened at $30.27,. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.5245 and dropped to $29.80 before settling in for the closing price of $30.09. Price fluctuations for BEAM have ranged from $27.77 to $73.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 28.40% at the time writing. With a float of $69.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.79 million.

The firm has a total of 507 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.94, operating margin of -555.61, and the pretax margin is -427.08.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Beam Therapeutics Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 87.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04, was worth 346,115. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 11,654 shares at a rate of $29.70, taking the stock ownership to the 69,308 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 04, when Company’s CEO sold 6,493 for $29.09, making the entire transaction worth $188,904. This insider now owns 1,117,979 shares in total.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.33) by $0.79. This company achieved a net margin of -474.54 while generating a return on equity of -37.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 35.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.13, a number that is poised to hit -1.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Beam Therapeutics Inc., BEAM], we can find that recorded value of 0.93 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.62.

During the past 100 days, Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s (BEAM) raw stochastic average was set at 5.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.52. Now, the first resistance to watch is $30.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $30.86. The third major resistance level sits at $31.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.41. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.03.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) Key Stats

There are currently 72,398K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.15 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 60,920 K according to its annual income of -289,090 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 20,040 K and its income totaled -38,350 K.