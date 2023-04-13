4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.52 million

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) started the day on April 12, 2023, with a price decrease of -3.50% at $15.16. During the day, the stock rose to $16.05 and sunk to $14.99 before settling in for the price of $15.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FDMT posted a 52-week range of $5.32-$26.49.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -11.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -29.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $32.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $28.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $503.46 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.50.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.23%, in contrast to 81.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 01, this organization’s Chief Legal and HR Officer sold 2,248 shares at the rate of 19.30, making the entire transaction reach 43,386 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,109. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 22, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 16,449 for 20.22, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 332,665. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,859,153 in total.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.79) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -29.20% and is forecasted to reach -4.08 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 35.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -9.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 14.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 162.41.

In the same vein, FDMT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.32, a figure that is expected to reach -0.92 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -4.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.44 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.35 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.17% While, its Average True Range was 1.23.

Raw Stochastic average of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.15%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.30% that was lower than 79.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.