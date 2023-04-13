$896.12K in average volume shows that The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) is heading in the right direction

April 11, 2023, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) trading session started at the price of $17.34, that was 3.48% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.945 and dropped to $17.34 before settling in for the closing price of $17.26. A 52-week range for HAIN has been $15.19 – $35.45.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was -4.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 30.10%. With a float of $88.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.38 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3078 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.12, operating margin of +7.36, and the pretax margin is +5.47.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Hain Celestial Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.59%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 468,630. In this transaction Director of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $18.75, taking the stock ownership to the 222,493 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s Director sold 25,000 for $18.90, making the entire transaction worth $472,620. This insider now owns 247,493 shares in total.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.13) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +4.12 while generating a return on equity of 5.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.60% during the next five years compared to 5.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.89 million, its volume of 0.71 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s (HAIN) raw stochastic average was set at 38.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.24. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.09 in the near term. At $18.32, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.88.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) Key Stats

There are 89,417K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.59 billion. As of now, sales total 1,892 M while income totals 77,870 K. Its latest quarter income was 454,210 K while its last quarter net income were 10,970 K.