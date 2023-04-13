89bio Inc. (ETNB) last month performance of 12.12% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) flaunted slowness of -1.26% at $14.15, as the Stock market unbolted on April 12, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $14.6999 and sunk to $14.03 before settling in for the price of $14.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ETNB posted a 52-week range of $2.00-$18.03.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 34.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $46.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $971.54 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.86.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the 89bio Inc. industry. 89bio Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 89.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 04, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 8,721 shares at the rate of 14.95, making the entire transaction reach 130,379 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 53,578. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 28, Company’s Director bought 61,538 for 16.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 993,839. This particular insider is now the holder of 61,538 in total.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.69) by $0.21. This company achieved a return on equity of -73.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

89bio Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 34.60% and is forecasted to reach -2.07 in the upcoming year.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 89bio Inc. (ETNB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.14.

In the same vein, ETNB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.54, a figure that is expected to reach -0.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 89bio Inc. (ETNB)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [89bio Inc., ETNB]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.02 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.54% While, its Average True Range was 1.07.

Raw Stochastic average of 89bio Inc. (ETNB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.79%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 101.50% that was higher than 86.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.