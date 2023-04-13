A look at SK Telecom Co.Ltd’s (SKM) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (NYSE: SKM) on April 11, 2023, started off the session at the price of $20.24, soaring 0.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.315 and dropped to $20.20 before settling in for the closing price of $20.07. Within the past 52 weeks, SKM’s price has moved between $18.26 and $28.10.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 13.90%. With a float of $74.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $392.45 million.

The firm has a total of 34847 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.01, operating margin of +9.30, and the pretax margin is +7.62.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Telecom Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SK Telecom Co.Ltd is 26.60%, while institutional ownership is 6.30%.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +5.19 while generating a return on equity of 8.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.60% during the next five years compared to -19.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (NYSE: SKM) Trading Performance Indicators

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.74

Technical Analysis of SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [SK Telecom Co.Ltd, SKM], we can find that recorded value of 0.55 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, SK Telecom Co.Ltd’s (SKM) raw stochastic average was set at 56.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.36. The third major resistance level sits at $20.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.13. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.06.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (NYSE: SKM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.95 billion based on 441,449K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,113 M and income totals 638,680 K. The company made 3,239 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 164,870 K in sales during its previous quarter.