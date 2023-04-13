AGCO Corporation (AGCO) 14-day ATR is 4.42: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 12, 2023, AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) set off with pace as it heaved 0.75% to $124.78. During the day, the stock rose to $125.5341 and sunk to $123.821 before settling in for the price of $123.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGCO posted a 52-week range of $88.55-$145.53.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 8.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $74.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $61.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $132.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $120.46.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry. AGCO Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 83.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 23, this organization’s SVP, Gen. Mgr., Fendt/Valtra sold 744 shares at the rate of 140.71, making the entire transaction reach 104,688 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 26,867. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 21, Company’s VP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,623 for 138.76, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 225,207. This particular insider is now the holder of 782 in total.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.9) by $0.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

AGCO Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.20% and is forecasted to reach 14.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.07% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 33.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AGCO Corporation (AGCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.42. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.51, and its Beta score is 1.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.74. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 205.56.

In the same vein, AGCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 11.88, a figure that is expected to reach 3.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 14.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AGCO Corporation (AGCO)

Going through the that latest performance of [AGCO Corporation, AGCO]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.68 million was inferior to the volume of 0.69 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.65% While, its Average True Range was 4.40.

Raw Stochastic average of AGCO Corporation (AGCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.90%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 40.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.59% that was higher than 31.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.