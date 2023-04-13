AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) went up 2.47% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) open the trading on April 12, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 2.47% to $86.41. During the day, the stock rose to $86.88 and sunk to $84.70 before settling in for the price of $84.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMN posted a 52-week range of $81.15-$129.04.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 21.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 45.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.59 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $89.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $105.69.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 4230 workers. It has generated 1,239,537 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 104,976. The stock had 5.29 Receivables turnover and 1.67 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.20, operating margin was +12.29 and Pretax Margin of +11.57.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 09, this organization’s Chief Legal Officer sold 4,001 shares at the rate of 110.76, making the entire transaction reach 443,151 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,078. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 06, Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 1,002 for 109.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 109,519. This particular insider is now the holder of 18,079 in total.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $2.14) by $0.34. This company achieved a net margin of +8.47 while generating a return on equity of 40.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 45.20% and is forecasted to reach 8.38 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 19.35% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 32.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.78, and its Beta score is 0.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.69. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.22.

In the same vein, AMN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.84, a figure that is expected to reach 1.94 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN)

[AMN Healthcare Services Inc., AMN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.84% While, its Average True Range was 2.05.

Raw Stochastic average of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.96%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.88% that was lower than 35.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.