AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) EPS growth this year is 9.90%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 12, 2023, AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) set off with pace as it heaved 2.19% to $73.76. During the day, the stock rose to $74.12 and sunk to $73.26 before settling in for the price of $72.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AZN posted a 52-week range of $52.65-$72.79.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 14.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.10 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.99 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $229.00 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $67.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $64.74.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 83500 workers. It has generated 431,205 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 31,968. The stock had 4.88 Receivables turnover and 0.46 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +63.36, operating margin was +11.41 and Pretax Margin of +5.65.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General industry. AstraZeneca PLC’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 17.90% institutional ownership.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +7.41 while generating a return on equity of 8.93.

AstraZeneca PLC’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.90% and is forecasted to reach 4.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.06. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $69.98, and its Beta score is 0.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.16. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 52.61.

In the same vein, AZN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.84 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Going through the that latest performance of [AstraZeneca PLC, AZN]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.05 million was inferior to the volume of 5.06 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.93% While, its Average True Range was 1.06.

Raw Stochastic average of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.90%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 95.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 11.75% that was lower than 19.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.