Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) EPS growth this year is -95.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 12, 2023, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.38% to $0.65. During the day, the stock rose to $0.6795 and sunk to $0.636 before settling in for the price of $0.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACB posted a 52-week range of $0.63-$3.78.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 65.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -95.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $326.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $299.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $288.03 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8143, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1689.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1338 employees. It has generated 165,425 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,283,725. The stock had 4.28 Receivables turnover and 0.12 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -65.98, operating margin was -157.59 and Pretax Margin of -777.01.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.06%, in contrast to 14.95% institutional ownership.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.06) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -776.02 while generating a return on equity of -127.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -95.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in the upcoming year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.36.

In the same vein, ACB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -7.57, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)

Going through the that latest performance of [Aurora Cannabis Inc., ACB]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.68 million was inferior to the volume of 5.84 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.0349.

Raw Stochastic average of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.23%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 21.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.00% that was lower than 62.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.