Autoliv Inc. (ALV) volume exceeds 0.63 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On April 11, 2023, Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) opened at $88.64, higher 0.77% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $89.55 and dropped to $88.44 before settling in for the closing price of $88.57. Price fluctuations for ALV have ranged from $65.74 to $97.45 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 1.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -2.40% at the time writing. With a float of $85.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 69100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.40, operating margin of +6.40, and the pretax margin is +6.82.

Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Autoliv Inc. is 0.22%, while institutional ownership is 63.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 146,662. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 1,505 shares at a rate of $97.45, taking the stock ownership to the 4,142 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s insider sold 1,154 for $90.17, making the entire transaction worth $104,056. This insider now owns 13,321 shares in total.

Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.76) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +4.78 while generating a return on equity of 16.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.90% during the next five years compared to -8.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Autoliv Inc. (ALV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.85, a number that is poised to hit 1.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Autoliv Inc. (ALV)

Looking closely at Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV), its last 5-days average volume was 0.66 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.23.

During the past 100 days, Autoliv Inc.’s (ALV) raw stochastic average was set at 68.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $90.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $81.93. However, in the short run, Autoliv Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $89.72. Second resistance stands at $90.19. The third major resistance level sits at $90.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $88.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $87.97. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $87.50.

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) Key Stats

There are currently 85,830K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.76 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,842 M according to its annual income of 423,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,335 M and its income totaled 156,000 K.