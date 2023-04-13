Search
admin
admin

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) EPS growth this year is -46.20%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Top Picks

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) open the trading on April 12, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.62% to $0.19. During the day, the stock rose to $0.2085 and sunk to $0.192 before settling in for the price of $0.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BHG posted a 52-week range of $0.19-$2.40.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -46.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $629.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $593.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $120.82 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5195, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0613.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry. Bright Health Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 72.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 13, this organization’s CEO & President sold 394,896 shares at the rate of 0.40, making the entire transaction reach 157,958 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 210,318. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 13, Company’s CFO & CAO sold 114,173 for 0.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 45,669. This particular insider is now the holder of 289,157 in total.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.51) by $0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bright Health Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -46.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in the upcoming year.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.05. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.58.

In the same vein, BHG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.23, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG)

[Bright Health Group Inc., BHG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.54% While, its Average True Range was 0.0280.

Raw Stochastic average of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 1.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 67.09% that was lower than 147.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.7188: Right on the Precipice

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 12, 2023, PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) had a quiet start as it plunged -27.80%...
Read more

Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) EPS is poised to hit 0.82 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Shaun Noe -
Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE: SUI) flaunted slowness of -1.35% at $139.88, as the Stock market unbolted on April 12, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

News Corporation (NWS) PE Ratio stood at $34.25: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Sana Meer -
As on April 12, 2023, News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWS) started slowly as it slid -1.41% to $17.47. During the day, the stock rose to...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.