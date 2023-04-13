Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) is -3.24% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on April 11, 2023, with Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) stock priced at $31.59, up 0.92% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.04 and dropped to $31.59 before settling in for the closing price of $31.55. BAM’s price has ranged from $26.76 to $36.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 41.40%. With a float of $398.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $412.38 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +94.13, operating margin of +66.45, and the pretax margin is +96.28.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is 16.88%, while institutional ownership is 62.92%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 599,805. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,256 shares at a rate of $11.94, taking the stock ownership to the 21,054,667 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28, when Company’s Director sold 24,744 for $11.96, making the entire transaction worth $295,988. This insider now owns 21,104,923 shares in total.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.35 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +52.80 while generating a return on equity of 19.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) saw its 5-day average volume 1.31 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $32.06 in the near term. At $32.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $32.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.37. The third support level lies at $31.16 if the price breaches the second support level.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.12 billion, the company has a total of 412,383K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 75,731 M while annual income is 3,966 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 966,000 K while its latest quarter income was 504,000 K.