Camden Property Trust (CPT) EPS growth this year is 103.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) started the day on April 12, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.61% at $103.91. During the day, the stock rose to $106.07 and sunk to $103.73 before settling in for the price of $104.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPT posted a 52-week range of $97.74-$170.30.

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 9.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 103.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $108.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $105.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $111.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $120.45.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Residential Industry. Camden Property Trust’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.14%, in contrast to 99.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 04, this organization’s EVP – Real Estate Investments sold 10,292 shares at the rate of 112.57, making the entire transaction reach 1,158,551 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 68,667. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 04, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,332 for 112.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 149,943. This particular insider is now the holder of 28,110 in total.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.33) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 103.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.29% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Camden Property Trust (CPT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.29. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.22, and its Beta score is 0.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.71.

In the same vein, CPT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.04, a figure that is expected to reach 0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Camden Property Trust (CPT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.67 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.91 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.41% While, its Average True Range was 2.08.

Raw Stochastic average of Camden Property Trust (CPT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.66%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 74.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.10% that was lower than 25.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.