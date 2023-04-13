Ciena Corporation (CIEN) last month volatility was 2.77%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on April 12, 2023, Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) started slowly as it slid -0.35% to $51.35. During the day, the stock rose to $52.09 and sunk to $51.34 before settling in for the price of $51.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CIEN posted a 52-week range of $38.33-$58.71.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 5.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -68.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $149.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $146.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $49.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $47.82.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 8079 employees. It has generated 449,642 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 18,926. The stock had 3.45 Receivables turnover and 0.73 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.42, operating margin was +7.08 and Pretax Margin of +5.02.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Ciena Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 99.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 23, this organization’s President, CEO sold 3,541 shares at the rate of 49.37, making the entire transaction reach 174,833 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 466,933. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 15, Company’s SVP and Chief Strategy Officer sold 3,500 for 49.82, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 174,370. This particular insider is now the holder of 249,668 in total.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +4.21 while generating a return on equity of 5.33.

Ciena Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -68.50% and is forecasted to reach 3.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ciena Corporation (CIEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $42.09, and its Beta score is 1.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.05.

In the same vein, CIEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.60 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ciena Corporation (CIEN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ciena Corporation, CIEN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.15 million was better the volume of 1.68 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.47% While, its Average True Range was 1.63.

Raw Stochastic average of Ciena Corporation (CIEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.09%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 74.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.07% that was lower than 40.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.