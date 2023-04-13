Search
Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Moves -1.32% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) flaunted slowness of -1.32% at $0.38, as the Stock market unbolted on April 12, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.39 and sunk to $0.37 before settling in for the price of $0.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CYBN posted a 52-week range of $0.26-$1.14.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -25.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $188.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $147.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $95.24 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4219, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5219.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Cybin Inc. industry. Cybin Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.29%, in contrast to 7.86% institutional ownership.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -83.35.

Cybin Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -25.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in the upcoming year.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cybin Inc. (CYBN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03.

In the same vein, CYBN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.29, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cybin Inc. (CYBN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Cybin Inc., CYBN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.57 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.0292.

Raw Stochastic average of Cybin Inc. (CYBN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.41%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 40.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.44% that was lower than 86.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

