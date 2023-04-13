Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) is -36.48% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) flaunted slowness of -10.36% at $0.10, as the Stock market unbolted on April 12, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.11 and sunk to $0.03 before settling in for the price of $0.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DXF posted a 52-week range of $0.09-$0.80.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.24%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.13 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1590, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.2886.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 11 employees. It has generated 289,839 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,444,231. The stock had 0.03 Receivables turnover and 0.03 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +100.00, operating margin was -518.91 and Pretax Margin of -622.86.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited industry. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 49.39%, in contrast to 1.09% institutional ownership.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -498.29 while generating a return on equity of -33.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03.

In the same vein, DXF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.69.

Technical Analysis of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, DXF]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.43 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.0337.

Raw Stochastic average of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 32.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 131.59% that was higher than 86.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.