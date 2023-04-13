Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) went up 0.43% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 12, 2023, Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) set off with pace as it heaved 0.43% to $14.05. During the day, the stock rose to $14.30 and sunk to $14.01 before settling in for the price of $13.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DEA posted a 52-week range of $12.27-$20.19.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of 17.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -2.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $90.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $90.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.34.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 54 workers. It has generated 5,437,148 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 572,741. The stock had 4.99 Receivables turnover and 0.10 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.27, operating margin was +24.36 and Pretax Margin of +12.11.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry. Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.38%, in contrast to 92.40% institutional ownership.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.05) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +10.53 while generating a return on equity of 2.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -2.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in the upcoming year.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.43. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $41.32, and its Beta score is 0.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.11. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 280.97.

In the same vein, DEA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.34, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Easterly Government Properties Inc., DEA]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.05 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.06 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.38%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 82.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.67% that was higher than 26.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.