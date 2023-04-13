Exelon Corporation (EXC) Moves -0.42% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on April 12, 2023, Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) started slowly as it slid -0.42% to $43.08. During the day, the stock rose to $43.50 and sunk to $42.96 before settling in for the price of $43.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EXC posted a 52-week range of $35.19-$50.71.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Utilities sector firm’s annual sales growth was -10.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -12.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 36.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $995.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $991.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $42.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $41.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $41.90.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 19063 employees. It has generated 1,000,787 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 107,748. The stock had 4.39 Receivables turnover and 0.17 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.85, operating margin was +17.56 and Pretax Margin of +12.60.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry. Exelon Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 83.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17, this organization’s CEO Baltimore Gas & Elec. sold 6,000 shares at the rate of 41.65, making the entire transaction reach 249,900 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,498. Preceding that transaction, on May 18, Company’s CEO of Pepco Holdings LLC sold 4,451 for 47.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 211,378. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.43) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +10.77 while generating a return on equity of 6.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

Exelon Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 36.50% and is forecasted to reach 2.50 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -12.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Exelon Corporation (EXC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.82. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.71, and its Beta score is 0.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.24.

In the same vein, EXC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Exelon Corporation (EXC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Exelon Corporation, EXC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.73 million was lower the volume of 7.21 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.76.

Raw Stochastic average of Exelon Corporation (EXC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.96%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.27% that was lower than 20.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.