FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $3.3509: Right on the Precipice

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) started the day on April 12, 2023, with a price increase of 9.03% at $0.39. During the day, the stock rose to $0.41 and sunk to $0.35 before settling in for the price of $0.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FOXO posted a 52-week range of $0.23-$11.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -204.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.44 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5956, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.3509.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. FOXO Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.70%, in contrast to 14.60% institutional ownership.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -96.99.

FOXO Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -204.40%.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 124.43.

In the same vein, FOXO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.43.

Technical Analysis of FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.41 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.69 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.12% While, its Average True Range was 0.0580.

Raw Stochastic average of FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.43%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 49.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 121.05% that was lower than 220.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.