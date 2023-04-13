Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) 14-day ATR is 2.74: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) flaunted slowness of -4.61% at $47.56, as the Stock market unbolted on April 12, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $49.86 and sunk to $47.422 before settling in for the price of $49.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FUTU posted a 52-week range of $26.84-$72.20.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 89.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 110.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $139.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $84.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $48.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $47.17.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2318 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +86.92, operating margin was +46.87 and Pretax Margin of +44.11.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Futu Holdings Limited industry. Futu Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.04%, in contrast to 35.40% institutional ownership.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.7) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +38.44 while generating a return on equity of 13.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Futu Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.40% and is forecasted to reach 4.01 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.57% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 110.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.74. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.29, and its Beta score is 0.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.46.

In the same vein, FUTU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.60, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Futu Holdings Limited, FUTU]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.0 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.95% While, its Average True Range was 2.72.

Raw Stochastic average of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.56%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 34.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.20% that was lower than 88.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.