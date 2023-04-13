Search
Shaun Noe
Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) latest performance of 2.69% is not what was on cards

Company News

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) started the day on April 12, 2023, with a price increase of 2.69% at $0.75. During the day, the stock rose to $0.7659 and sunk to $0.73 before settling in for the price of $0.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GMDA posted a 52-week range of $0.56-$3.72.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $75.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $64.09 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3403, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7428.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Gamida Cell Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 33.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 30, this organization’s Director bought 50,000 shares at the rate of 1.55, making the entire transaction reach 77,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 52,000. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 30, Company’s President and CEO bought 16,129 for 1.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 25,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 266,129 in total.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.25) by -$0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -442.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gamida Cell Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.94 in the upcoming year.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11.

In the same vein, GMDA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.25, a figure that is expected to reach -0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.07 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.07 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.1026.

Raw Stochastic average of Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 22.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 289.75% that was higher than 129.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

