Genius Group Limited (GNS) volume hits 10.19 million: A New Opening for Investors

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) open the trading on April 12, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 4.35% to $1.20. During the day, the stock rose to $1.45 and sunk to $1.16 before settling in for the price of $1.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNS posted a 52-week range of $0.30-$36.75.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -49.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.14 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.6918, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.8040.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 241 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 26,511 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -9,675. The stock had 11.47 Receivables turnover and 0.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.28, operating margin was -35.16 and Pretax Margin of -36.14.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. Genius Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 51.19%, in contrast to 0.50% institutional ownership.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -36.49 while generating a return on equity of -19.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genius Group Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -49.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in the upcoming year.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genius Group Limited (GNS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.54.

In the same vein, GNS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.29, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Genius Group Limited (GNS)

[Genius Group Limited, GNS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.3148.

Raw Stochastic average of Genius Group Limited (GNS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 88.55% that was lower than 290.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.