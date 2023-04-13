Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) went up 1.07% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Analyst Insights

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) established initial surge of 1.07% at $2.84, as the Stock market unbolted on April 12, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $2.90 and sunk to $2.78 before settling in for the price of $2.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GRRR posted a 52-week range of $2.60-$51.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -44.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $72.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $46.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $207.52 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.12.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 153 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.20, operating margin was -83.04 and Pretax Margin of -388.72.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Gorilla Technology Group Inc. industry. Gorilla Technology Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 34.95%, in contrast to 14.60% institutional ownership.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -390.64 while generating a return on equity of -235.09.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -44.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in the upcoming year.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.07.

In the same vein, GRRR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.16, a figure that is expected to reach -0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Gorilla Technology Group Inc., GRRR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.5 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 1.89% While, its Average True Range was 1.02.

Raw Stochastic average of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.44%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 2.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 417.81% that was higher than 244.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

