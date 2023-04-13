Search
Steve Mayer
Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Open at price of $0.75: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

As on April 12, 2023, Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) started slowly as it slid -2.58% to $0.68. During the day, the stock rose to $0.77 and sunk to $0.6502 before settling in for the price of $0.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KSCP posted a 52-week range of $0.58-$5.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -129.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $33.67 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0539, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.1767.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -62.96, operating margin was -567.71 and Pretax Margin of -455.39.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry. Knightscope Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.52%, in contrast to 9.10% institutional ownership.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -455.39.

Knightscope Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -129.80%.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Knightscope Inc. (KSCP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.21.

In the same vein, KSCP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.98.

Technical Analysis of Knightscope Inc. (KSCP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Knightscope Inc., KSCP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.81 million was better the volume of 0.56 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.1056.

Raw Stochastic average of Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.80%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 22.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 171.32% that was higher than 107.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

