Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.38M

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 12, 2023, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) set off with pace as it heaved 0.12% to $108.17. During the day, the stock rose to $109.52 and sunk to $107.08 before settling in for the price of $108.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LW posted a 52-week range of $60.59-$109.70.

The Consumer Defensive sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 5.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -36.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $144.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $139.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $100.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $87.64.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 91.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 12, this organization’s VP AND CONTROLLER sold 1,000 shares at the rate of 97.49, making the entire transaction reach 97,493 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,384. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 09, Company’s SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT sold 11,934 for 98.90, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,180,273. This particular insider is now the holder of 74,351 in total.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 2/27/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.99) by $0.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -36.30% and is forecasted to reach 4.47 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 37.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -9.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.02. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $33.08, and its Beta score is 0.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.36. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 43.14.

In the same vein, LW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.27, a figure that is expected to reach 0.93 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW)

Going through the that latest performance of [Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., LW]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.27 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.5 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.62% While, its Average True Range was 2.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.58%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 86.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.02% that was lower than 22.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.